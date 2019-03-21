A week ago, the LA rap livewire Schoolboy Q came out with “Numb Numb Juice,” an absolutely monstrous single. On that song, Q snarls through a whole bunch of threats and insults and then ends it in less than two minutes. It was a hell of a first shot. And since Blank Face LP, Q’s most recent album, is now about three years old, it seemed natural that something else would follow. And now that’s happening. There is more Schoolboy Q on the way, and he let the world hear some of it last night.

Schoolboy Q was the musical guest on last night’s edition of Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. And on a bare stage, without a DJ or a hypeman or anything, he performed “Numb Numb Juice” — not an easy thing to do in a televised context, considering that the song is about 40% cusswords. And Q also debuted a new track: “Chopstix,” an airy and ominous Travis Scott collaboration. Travis Scott was not there for the performance, which made it a bit of an awkward debut, but the song sounds cool. (Last night, a demo of “Chopstix” with Kendrick Lamar on it leaked. Why put Travis Scott on the song when you already have Kendrick Lamar? Is Travis Scott now a bigger star than Kendrick Lamar. I need to go lie down.)

At the end of the performance, Q said that his new album was coming “very, very, very, very, very soon.” So: Tonight? Please? Watch the performance below.

Keep watching the skies for that new Schoolboy Q album. “Numb Numb Juice” is on the streaming services now.