’90s Arizona alt-rock band Gin Blossoms released their last album, Mixed Reality, last year, following 2010’s No Chocolate Cake. They’re currently on a national tour. Last month, they added a cover of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” to their setlist. And today, they performed it in-studio for a SiriusXM session. The original song comes from Radiohead’s 1995 album The Bends.

This morning, Stereogum broke our “never, ever post month-old videos from German reality TV” rule when we posted a video of two little girls singing an insanely good rendition of Radiohead’s “Creep.” Gin Blossoms’ “Fake Plastic Trees” acoustic cover is also insanely good. Listen to it below.

Read ‘The Bends Turns 20′ here.

Stereogum.com is the go-to source for Radiohead covers.