Sydney-born, LA-based producer Flume has just released a mixtape called Hi This Is Flume, his first new music since 2017’s Skin. The 38-minute mixtape features contributions from SOPHIE, JPEGMAFIA, Eprom, and slowthai, among other artists.

The track list includes Flume and Eprom’s remix of SOPHIE’s “Is It Cold In the Water?” from 2018’s OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES. Hi This Is Flume comes with a visualizer, directed by Flume’s friend and collaborator Jonathan Zawada. Watch and listen below.

TRACK LIST

01. “Hi This Is Flume”

02. “Ecdysis”

03. “High Beams” (feat. slowthai & HWLS)

04. “Jewel”

05.”╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂

▌§╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂▌╫§╜φ°⌂▌”

06. “Dreamtime”

07. SOPHIE – “Is It Cold In The Water?” (Flume and Eprom Remix)

08. “How To Build A Relationship” (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

09. “Wormhole”

10. “Voices” (feat. SOPHIE and Kučka)

11. “MUD”

12. “Upgrade”

13. “71m3″

14. “Vitality”

15. “Daze 22.00″

16. “Amber”

17. “Spring” (with Eprom)

CREDIT: Matsu

Hi This Is Flume is out now on Future Classic.