Bibio – “Old Graffiti”

English artist Bibio has a new album on the way entitled Ribbons. This will be project mastermind Stephen Wilkinson’s first new Bibio full-length since 2017’s ethereal Phantom Brickworks. We recently caught a glimpse into the world of Ribbons through its first single, the wispy and delicate “Curls.” However, Ribbons is gearing up to be more sonically varied than its predecessor if its funky new single, “Old Graffiti,” is any indication.

“Old Graffiti” has thrust and rhythm. Wilkinson’s playful vocals echo in reverb, bouncing this way and that way. His delivery sits snugly below a tight grouping of shakers, guitars and crisp percussion. It’s a sunny track — the afternoon vibe to the morning tones of “Curls.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Beret Girl”

02 “The Art Of Living”

03 “Before”

04 “Curls”

05 “Ode To A Nuthatch”

06 “Watch The Flies”

07 “It’s Your Bones”

08 “You Couldn’t Even Hear The Birds Singing”

09 “Pretty Ribbons And Lovely Flowers”

10 “Erdaydidder-Erdiddar”

11 “Frankincense And Coal”

12 “Old Graffiti”

13 “Patchouli May”

14 “Valley Wulf”

15 “Quarters”

16 “Under A Lone Ash”

Ribbons is out 4/12 via Warp. Pre-order it here.