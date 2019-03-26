Twen – “Waste”

Nashville-via-Boston duo Twen grew out of the DIY punk scene. The band have maintained that scrappy sensibility, vigorously touring off of a live EP from their debut performance in a Boston basement. Today, they’re releasing their official debut single, “Waste,” alongside a couple announcements: They’ve just signed to Frenchkiss and are set to embark on a tour with Louisville garage punks White Reaper.

We’ll learn more about their full-length debut later this year, but for now we’ve got “Waste,” a song about self-doubt and silencing a negative mental feedback loop. Lead vocalist Jane Fitzsimmons shouts over an extremely catchy but hard-hitting melody, “I make you wanna be someone. I make you want to waste it, I make you wanna waste some time.” The harmonies kind of remind me of early Tegan And Sara with a fuzzy edge.

Twen expand on the new song in a statement designed to be read in the voice of Rod Serling from The Twilight Zone:

You’re listening to a voice replaying self-doubts and hypothetical quandaries constantly. Unchecked, it can drown everything else you hold dear. A logical machine stuck in a habitual loop of triggers and reactions. If you’re not listening to them, you’re judging yourself for being their creator. This judgement leads to shame leads to decreased self worth which ultimately leads to death. To escape, you can choose to fight your creator or sing a sweet serenade of fear. A lullaby only heard in the…

Listen to “Waste” below.

TOUR DATES:

06/13 – Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern*

06/14 – Lansing, MI @ The Loft*

06/15 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s*

06/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room*

06/18 – Lancaster, PA @ The Kaleidoscope*

06/19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Wonder Bar*

06/21 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall*

06/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar*

06/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings*

06/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight*

06/29 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall*

* with White Reaper