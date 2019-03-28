Australian singer and producer Simon Lam crafts misty, introspective soundscapes as Nearly Oratorio, his solo moniker. Lam is also known for constituting one-half of Kllo and one-third of the now-ended project I’lls. Around the release of Nearly Oratorio’s debut EP Tin, we made Lam an Artist To Watch. Now, three years later, Lam is gearing up to present the project’s third EP, A Comforting Fact, due out this summer. Today, Lam has shared the new album’s debut single, “Juniper.”

Sonically, “Juniper” feels like a warm embrace. Whisper-quiet keyboard and light piano work accompany Lam’s hushed vocals. “I’m afraid of/ What I can tell when I say nothing/ Saying ‘It’s fine’ but/ It can’t make me hold my own,” he sings. Unease percolates through “Juniper”’s soft edges.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fade In”

02 “Juniper”

03 “I’ll Take Everything You Own”

04 “Nihility”

05 “Down to the Minute”

06 “A Comforting Fact”

A Comforting Fact is out 5/24 via Solitaire.