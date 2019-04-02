Dehd – “On My Side” Video

Dehd are a young Chicago trio that make scrappy, endearing indie rock. The tight-knit unit consists of Jason Balla (of Ne-Hi and Earring), Emily Kempf (formerly of Lala Lala), and Eric McGrady. They have a new album on the horizon called Water. Today, they’ve shared a new single and video, “On My Side,” self-directed by the band.

“On My Side” finds Kempf sauntering and dancing down a rural Texas dirt road at dusk. Apparently, the band shot the clip after a stint at SXSW, recognizing an opportunity to embrace a landscape so opposite to their native Chicago stomping grounds. They had this to say of the making of the video:

We shot this video on our way home from this year’s south by. The wide open spaces of rural Texas have a certain magic that’s so different from the compact, vertical reality of Chicago life. There’s a sort of longing in the distant horizon that felt similar to what’s happening in the song. As we drove north, we kept our eyes peeled for the perfect stretch of land until we found this gravel road a little off the highway.

Watch “On My Side” below, and stick around for the album’s lead single, “Lucky.”

TRACKLIST

01 “Wild”

02 “Lucky”

03 “Baby”

04 “Do You”

05 “Wait”

06 “On My Side”

07 “Sunbeat”

08 “Push the Crowd”

09 “Love Calls”

10 “Lake”

11 “Happy Again”

12 “Long Way Home”

13 “Water”

TOUR DATES:

04/10 – Beloit, WI @ Beloit College w/ Ohmme

04/11 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Brass Rail

04/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

04/13 – Gambier, OH @ Kenyon College

05/10 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

05/13 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

05/14 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

05/15 – Montreal, QC @ Brasserie Beaubien

05/16 – New Haven, CT @ State House

05/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

05/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Joe Squared

05/20 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

05/21 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

05/22 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

05/23 – Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox

05/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag Records

05/30 – Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin

05/31 – Lawrence, KS @ Replay

06/01 – Norman, OK @ Opolis

06/03 – El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz

06/04 – Santa Fe, NM @ Launchpad

06/05 – Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress

Water is out 5/10 via Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.