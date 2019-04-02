Dehd – “On My Side” Video

Dehd are a young Chicago trio that make scrappy, endearing indie rock. The tight-knit unit consists of Jason Balla (of Ne-Hi and Earring), Emily Kempf (formerly of Lala Lala), and Eric McGrady. They have a new album on the horizon called Water. Today, they’ve shared a new single and video, “On My Side,” self-directed by the band.
“On My Side” finds Kempf sauntering and dancing down a rural Texas dirt road at dusk. Apparently, the band shot the clip after a stint at SXSW, recognizing an opportunity to embrace a landscape so opposite to their native Chicago stomping grounds. They had this to say of the making of the video:
We shot this video on our way home from this year’s south by. The wide open spaces of rural Texas have a certain magic that’s so different from the compact, vertical reality of Chicago life. There’s a sort of longing in the distant horizon that felt similar to what’s happening in the song. As we drove north, we kept our eyes peeled for the perfect stretch of land until we found this gravel road a little off the highway.
Watch “On My Side” below, and stick around for the album’s lead single, “Lucky.”
TRACKLIST
01 “Wild”
02 “Lucky”
03 “Baby”
04 “Do You”
05 “Wait”
06 “On My Side”
07 “Sunbeat”
08 “Push the Crowd”
09 “Love Calls”
10 “Lake”
11 “Happy Again”
12 “Long Way Home”
13 “Water”
TOUR DATES:
04/10 – Beloit, WI @ Beloit College w/ Ohmme
04/11 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Brass Rail
04/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub
04/13 – Gambier, OH @ Kenyon College
05/10 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
05/13 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory
05/14 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G
05/15 – Montreal, QC @ Brasserie Beaubien
05/16 – New Haven, CT @ State House
05/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
05/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Joe Squared
05/20 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
05/21 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
05/22 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
05/23 – Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox
05/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag Records
05/30 – Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin
05/31 – Lawrence, KS @ Replay
06/01 – Norman, OK @ Opolis
06/03 – El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz
06/04 – Santa Fe, NM @ Launchpad
06/05 – Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress
Water is out 5/10 via Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.