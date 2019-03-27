Craig Finn – “Something To Hope For”

The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn is gearing up to release his third solo album next month. I Need A New War will be the final album of his storytelling trilogy that also includes 2015’s Faith In The Future and 2017’s We All Want The Same Things. Back in January, Finn shared the lead single, “Blankets,” and today he is sharing “Something To Hope For.”

The track fully displays Finn’s pragmatic and observational approach to life. The lyrics are fast and loose, with a Randy Newman-like poetic quality. He sings, “For once in my life I’ve got a little something in my pocket/ It feels pretty sweet with a little bit of room to breathe/ I’ve been keeping up with payments, man I’ve been managing the pain/ The wheels slide off the highway.” This flicker of self actualization is just that — a flicker. The rest of his focus is placed on a woman named Joanie, who he wants to give something to hope for. It’s a sweet sentiment that only gets sweeter with childlike background vocals and a shiny brass section that comes in around the refrain.

Listen to “Something To Hope For” below.

And be sure to check out the live performance from the Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn.

I Need A New War is out 4/26 on Partisan Records. Pre-order the album here.