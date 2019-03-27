Ryley Walker Cancels European Tour, Citing Mental Health Concerns

Ryley Walker just wrapped up his month-long residency at Brooklyn’s Union Pool last night, and next Thursday, he was going to kick off a European tour with a show in Hamburg, Germany. But today, he’s announced that the upcoming tour has been cancelled, explaining in a note on Facebook that “my mental health is at an all time low, and those closest to me have determined its best I seek help instead of going on tour.” Read his full statement below.

Hey everybody

I wish to express my sincere apologies for canceling, but I gotta call April euro tour off.

my mental health is at an all time low, and those closest to me have determined its best I seek help instead of going on tour. I have always prided myself on work ethic and never canceling a gig. However, my life is at risk. I desperately need to take time to seek clarity through professional help. Need to be cared for in a controlled environment. I’m gonna try to kick my substance abuse and extreme depression. Both have been a part of my life since I was very young, and it’s all coming to a head. I’m suffering. I need to protect myself and those around me from self destruction.

I appreciate your understanding and I’m so sorry to the promoters who worked really hard to set the gigs up. I’ll try to make it back when I’m healthier. I love playing tunes with all my heart and the friends I’ve made over the years. I love you all.