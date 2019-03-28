Stream Capture & Exploit’s The Only Thing Man Has Mastered Is Hate EP

One of the best heavy music albums of last year was Let Pain Be Your Guide, the masterful full-length from the raw, brutal, emotionally intense Austin band Portrayal Of Guilt. Portrayal Of Guilt had been around for a while before that album, but it found them leaping up to a new level. And Rick Flores was a big part of that. Flores, the newest member of Portrayal Of Guilt, is responsible for the ominous samples that come in during the quieter, tenser moments on the album. And as it turns out, Flores makes music on his own, too. Flores also records under the name Capture & Exploit, and he’s just released a new five-track cassette called The Only Thing Man Has Mastered Is Hate. It’s a dark, obsessive piece of sputtering, ominous dark-electronic noise, and you can stream it below.

<a href="http://portrayalofguilt.com/album/the-only-thing-man-has-mastered-is-hate" target="_blank">The Only Thing Man Has Mastered Is Hate by Capture & Exploit</a>

You can buy The Only Thing Man Has Mastered Is Hate at Bandcamp.