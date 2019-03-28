Ever since the former Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money member Dawn Richard broke away from the major-label world, she’s been pursuing her own path, releasing futuristic, experimental, left-field R&B music under various names — Dawn Richard, D∆WN, DAWN. Earlier this year, she put out her new album new breed, and today, she brought it to us, performing a few songs from it in a Stereogum Session at our New York office.

DAWN and her band stripped down most of the synthetic elements of her tracks, allowing the songs underneath to breath. Accompanied by a guitarist, keyboardist, and a backup singer, she began with new breed’s opening track “the nine (intro)” and transitioned straight into “jealousy” before closing things out with funky renditions of “dreams and converse” and “shades.” Watch the whole Stereogum Session below.