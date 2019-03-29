Watch Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” Video + Stream Her Debut Album

Billie Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, is out now. It’s pretty good! In our Week In Pop column on it, my colleague Chris DeVille wrote that it “captures an unmistakably adolescent frame of mind, a headspace where goofball playfulness and maudlin brooding coexist,” continuing that it’s “peppered with punchlines and inside jokes, but also extreme melodrama and abundant cool-kid posturing.” Go read that!

In her post-album glow, Eilish has released a new music video for “Bad Guy” that exhibits that same sort of duality — gloom to the point of camp, while still being emotionally sincere and vulnerable. This one features a lot of weirdo imagery: heads in those take-home goldfish bags, bloody noses, and Eilish creeping around in a way that’s both goofy and genuinely unsettling.

Eilish also performed on Kimmel last night to perform her proper single “Bury A Friend,” though you can only watch right now that if you’ve got a cable subscription. But judging from her photo with Kimmel, looks like it was a good time!

Check out the “Bad Guy” video and give When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? a spin below.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is out now via Darkroom/Interscope.