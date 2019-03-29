The Social Experiment’s Nico Segal & Nate Fox Tease Intellexual

Nico Segal (fka Donnie Trumpet) and Nate Fox are members of the Social Experiment, the genre-defying Chicago band and production unit best known for backing up Chance The Rapper. The group moved into the forefront on 2015’s Surf, an album on which Chance was merely one cast member in the ensemble. It was proof positive that these guys are more than capable of making something brilliant without their superstar frontman in the driver’s seat. And now they seem ready to unveil something new.

A video appeared today promoting something called Intellexual. It’s out 4/12, and it’s credited to Segal and Fox rather than the Social Experiment at large. The two-minute clip contains lots of intriguing music, but it’s framed more like a movie trailer, with a plot that seems to include a battle of the bands. A brief credits listing at the end indicates the project includes performances by Vic Mensa, Chuck Inglish, Grace Weber, Raury, Ric Wilson, Knox Fortune, and others — but again, are these musical performances? Acting performances? That remains unclear.

Segal and Fox started a Reddit AMA at 2PM ET (aka just a few minutes ago). Their introduction explains, “The making of ‘Pass The Vibes’ for the Donnie Trumpet ＆ The Social Experiment project Surf inspired us to create something timeless and new. We’ve spent the last 2 years developing it and now we’re proud to start sharing our work.” In response to a question, Segal adds, “This project has a strong anchor in folk music and draws inspiration from a lot of classic singer songwriters like Paul Simon and Prince as well as the great songwriters of today like Benny Sings, Frank Ocean, and Francis and the Lights.”

Check out the trailer below.

Intellexual is out 4/12.