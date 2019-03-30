Watch Roxy Music Reunite (Without Brian Eno) At Their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Roxy Music reunited for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame yesterday. After being inducted by members of Duran Duran, original members Bryan Ferry, Phil Manzanera, and Andy Mackay took the stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to perform together for the first time since 2011. (Brian Eno and drummer Paul Thompson apparently had other commitments.)

Joined by a backing band and a group of backing singers, the members of Roxy Music performed their songs “In Every Dream Home A Heartache,” “Out Of The Blue,” “Love Is The Drug,” “More Than This,” “Avalon,” and “Editions Of You.” Watch some video of their performance below.