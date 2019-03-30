Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour

The Rolling Stones are postponing their upcoming North American tour so that Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment, the Associated Press reports. “Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment,” a representative for the band says in a statement.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets,” Jagger added in a statement on Instagram. “I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

The details of Jagger’s medical condition have not been specified, but he is expected to make a complete recovery. The Rolling Stones’ 17-date No Filter Tour was scheduled to kick off 4/20 in Miami and run until 7/29 in Ontario. Original tickets for the postponed tour will be valid at the rescheduled dates, and fans are encouraged to hold their tickets.