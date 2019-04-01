Hot Chip Debut New Songs In Liverpool, Tease “Hungry Child” Video

I don’t know about y’all, but I could really go for a new Hot Chip album right now. I heard “Ready For The Floor” between bands at SXSW and was reminded how good the lovably dweeby UK dance-pop unit can be at their best.

Fortunately, it seems our hunger for new music from Hot Chip will be satisfied imminently. The group played its first show in almost eight months last night in Liverpool, where they performed new music just hours after their social accounts shared a teaser for a new video.

Performing at the BBC6 Music Festival in Liverpool Olympia, Hot Chip did two new originals called “Hungry Child” and “Spell.” Intriguingly, they also debuted a cover of the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.” No footage of those performances has emerged online yet, but they did share a teaser for the “Hungry Child” video, suggesting the whole song will be here soon.

Watch the teaser below.