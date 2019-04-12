French Vanilla – “All The Time” Video

Los Angeles quartet French Vanilla make danceable, no wave-inflected pop music primed for a new generation. After cutting their teeth playing queer punk parties and DIY spaces, the band signed with Danger Collective for their self-titled debut. Their sophomore release How Am I Not Myself? is out this summer.

Accompanying the album announcement, French Vanilla have shared a vibrant new Kailee McGee-directed video for its lead single, “All The Time.” The track is a reflection by frontwoman Sally Spitz on her experience breaking up with a man for a woman and all the anxiety that decision brought. The band expands on “All The Time” in a press release:

“All The Time” relates singer Sally Spitz’s experience leaving a long-term heterosexual relationship to be with a woman she fell for while the band was on tour. The song is about realizing and coming to terms with multi-faceted sexual identity; in making herself vulnerable to change and upheaval, a world of desire moved into view. The band focused on creating a strong, memorable chorus, bringing a greater pop sensibility than their previous work.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Real Or Not”

02 “Lost Power”

03 “All The Time”

04 “Friendly Fire”

05 “Protective”

06 “Suddenly”

07 “Joan Of Marc”

08 “Bromosapien”

09 “Move Along, Move Ahead”

10 “Sensitive (Not Too Sensitive)”

TOUR DATES:

06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon (Album Release Show)

07/05 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

07/06 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx *

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch *

07/09 – Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo *

07/10 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott *

07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade *

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

07/15 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong *

07/16 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *

07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

07/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

07/20 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite *

07/21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Regal Room *

07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

07/26 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

07/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre *

07/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord *

07/30 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

07/31 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

08/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

08/02 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge *

08/03 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux *

08/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

08/06 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

08/07 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb *

08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

08/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee *

* w/ Stef Chura

How Am I Not Myself? is out 6/7 via Danger Collective. Pre-order it here.