Palmistry – “Water” (Prod. SOPHIE)

English artist Benjy Keating crafts left-of-center dancehall pop as Palmistry. His bouncy, elastic rhythms made a splash on his 2016 debut Pagan. Now, Keating is gearing up to release his sophomore Palmistry album, Afterlife, this May. On the album’s lead single, “Water,” Keating finds support in his off-kilter pop inclinations from the current-reigning queen of it — SOPHIE.

“Water” sounds as fluid as the title implies. Keating’s boyish vocals sound right at home nestled in the producer’s skittish synths and plucky clanks. Listen below.

<a href="http://mixpak.bandcamp.com/track/water" target="_blank">Water by Palmistry</a>

Afterlife is out this May via Mixpak.