Last month, Mac DeMarco shared “Nobody,” the lead single from his forthcoming album, Here Comes The Cowboy. The LP follows 2017’s This Old Dog, and today, we hear its second offering. DeMarco has just premiered “All Of Our Yesterdays” via Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show.

Although DeMarco says “All Of Our Yesterdays” was his attempt to write an Oasis song, it slinks on the same languid plane as “Nobody.” It’s a mellow acceptance of passing time. “All of our yesterdays have gone now,” he repeats over a warm, guitar-driven melody. “That don’t mean your dream is over/ That don’t make your heart slower.”

DeMarco played every instrument on “All Of Our Yesterdays,” and Here Comes The Cowboy as a whole, aside from Alec Meen’s keyboards on select tracks. He mixed and engineered the record alongside his traveling sound engineer, Joe Santarpia.

In a statement, DeMarco reveals he drew the phrase “all of our yesterdays” from Shakespeare’s Macbeth. “I had just seen a documentary about Oasis before writing this song, and I was trying to write a gigantic rock and roll hit with my renewed love for the band,” he adds.

Read his full statement:

Hi everybody, Mac here. Here’s my new song, it’s called ‘All Of Our Yesterdays.’ This was the first song I wrote in the sequence of songs that appear on my new record. Most of the rest of the songs were written in November right before we went on tour in Europe, but this one’s probably from about seven or eight months before that. I left it sitting with only one verse done for a long time, then finished it up while I was writing the rest of the record. The phrase ‘all of our yesterdays’ comes from the play Macbeth. Also I think there’s a Star Trek episode from 1969 with the same title; very cool. I had just seen a documentary about Oasis before writing this song, and I was trying to write a gigantic rock and roll hit with my renewed love for the band. I didn’t really get close to that at all, but I’m happy with the song that came out hahahahaha. I hope you enjoy, have a nice day. See ya later.

Listen to “All Of Our Yesterdays” below.

TOUR DATES

04/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Something in the Water

05/07 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery – Outdoor Amphitheater Stage

05/09 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

05/10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

05/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo – SOLD OUT

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

05/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

05/15 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino

05/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades – SOLD OUT

05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

05/20 – Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library

05/21 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort

05/22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Expo Center at Madonna Inn

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/11 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

06/12 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory w/ Anderson. Paak & The Free Nationals

06/14 – Austin, TX @ Long Center Lawn Amphitheater

06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand – SOLD OUT Thu.

06/27 – Halifax, UK @ Halifax Piece Hall

06/29 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

07/03 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

07/04 – Stockholm, SE @ München Brewery

07/06 – Herouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard

07/08 – Milan, [email protected] Magnolia

07/10 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourvière

07/12 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/14 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens Sun. 08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

08/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (Outdoors)

09/22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre Boston

09/24 – Toronto, ON @ Woodbine Park

09/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre – SOLD OUT

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/03 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

10/04 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium

10/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

11/06 – 11/09 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

11/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

11/11 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/13 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall

11/15 – Paris, FR @ Zenith Sat.

11/16 – Rennes, FR @ Liberté Sun.

11/17 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

11/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

CREDIT: Christine Lai

Here Comes The Cowboy is out 5/10 via Mac’s Record Label.