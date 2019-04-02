Last month, Mac DeMarco shared “Nobody,” the lead single from his forthcoming album, Here Comes The Cowboy. The LP follows 2017’s This Old Dog, and today, we hear its second offering. DeMarco has just premiered “All Of Our Yesterdays” via Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show.
Although DeMarco says “All Of Our Yesterdays” was his attempt to write an Oasis song, it slinks on the same languid plane as “Nobody.” It’s a mellow acceptance of passing time. “All of our yesterdays have gone now,” he repeats over a warm, guitar-driven melody. “That don’t mean your dream is over/ That don’t make your heart slower.”
DeMarco played every instrument on “All Of Our Yesterdays,” and Here Comes The Cowboy as a whole, aside from Alec Meen’s keyboards on select tracks. He mixed and engineered the record alongside his traveling sound engineer, Joe Santarpia.
In a statement, DeMarco reveals he drew the phrase “all of our yesterdays” from Shakespeare’s Macbeth. “I had just seen a documentary about Oasis before writing this song, and I was trying to write a gigantic rock and roll hit with my renewed love for the band,” he adds.
Read his full statement:
Hi everybody, Mac here. Here’s my new song, it’s called ‘All Of Our Yesterdays.’ This was the first song I wrote in the sequence of songs that appear on my new record. Most of the rest of the songs were written in November right before we went on tour in Europe, but this one’s probably from about seven or eight months before that. I left it sitting with only one verse done for a long time, then finished it up while I was writing the rest of the record. The phrase ‘all of our yesterdays’ comes from the play Macbeth. Also I think there’s a Star Trek episode from 1969 with the same title; very cool. I had just seen a documentary about Oasis before writing this song, and I was trying to write a gigantic rock and roll hit with my renewed love for the band. I didn’t really get close to that at all, but I’m happy with the song that came out hahahahaha. I hope you enjoy, have a nice day. See ya later.
Listen to “All Of Our Yesterdays” below.
Here Comes The Cowboy is out 5/10 via Mac’s Record Label.