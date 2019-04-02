Before last night’s show at the Boston Royale, Japanese Breakfast mastermind Michelle Zauner promised to debut a new song and a new cover. She delivered on both, performing an unreleased track and a cover of the Cardigans’ “Lovefool.” So far, the only footage that has emerged is one staticky fan-shot video of the new song, but you can watch that and get excited for the real thing below.

We are debuting a new song & cover tomorrow at the Royale 🙃🙃 — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) April 1, 2019

Zauner just turned 30 over the weekend. Happy birthday!