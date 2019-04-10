Supa Bwe – “Rememory” (Feat. Chance The Rapper)

Chicago hip-hop artist and producer Supa Bwe (pronounced “Supa Boy”) gets a lot of love in his hometown, including from media outlets like the Chicago Reader and local hip-hop hub Fake Shore Drive. One of the stated reasons for all that acclaim is that Bwe brought a pop-punk influence to rap years before SoundCloud rappers like Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd made it all the rage.

Although Bwe told the Reader he’s moved past that sound, you can still hear traces of it on Just Say Thank You, his new EP out today and the follow-up to official debut Finally Dead. The project features a track called “Rememory” that features Chance The Rapper. On that one, Chance continues indulging in his trademark penchant for nostalgia he’s been cultivating since his 10 Day mixtape. Chance isn’t the only famous Chicagoan involved; according to a press release, “Rememory” was produced by members of Chance’s backing band, the Social Experiment, and arranged by none other than Kanye West.

Just Say Thank You also features vocals from Rexx Life Raj, Duffle Bag Buru, and Dounia, with production from Supa himself as well as CEO Beatz, Spooky Bands, Peter Cottontale of the Social Experiment, and more.

Listen to “Rememory” and the entire Just Say Thank You EP below.

Just Say Thank You is out now.