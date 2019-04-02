Porridge Radio – “Give/Take”

Porridge Radio have roots as a solo project that stretch back to 2012, but the band solidified as a four-piece with the release of their 2016 debut full-length, Rice, Pasta And Other Fillers. Today, the group — whose members are split between Brighton and London — have released their first new song since then, “Give/Take.”

It’s a scratchy and confident-sounding track about feeling ripped apart at the seams, about trying to cut through your own mental mush for something concise. On it, Dana Margolin is filled with questions — “Don’t you know what I’ve been waiting for?,” “How do I say no?” — that have no easy answers. The band locks into a terse groove, cutting through anything that might approach clarity: “I like you and you like me/ But I’ve got other things that make me happy.”

Here’s how Margolin frames the track in a press release:

it’s a song about desire and confusion and being a robot with constantly changing emotions (have i been programmed?). it’s about not knowing what your personality is if your thoughts and feelings and opinions change with your mood and your mood changes before you can catch up with it. it’s also about learning how to know what you need, how to ask for it, how to take it. and because of that it’s also about guilt and longing and how they are constantly in dialogue with each other and how they can contradict each other. it’s about knowing what you need but not knowing how to accept that or how to get it

Listen to it below.

<a href="http://memorialsofdistinction.bandcamp.com/album/give-take" target="_blank">Give / Take by Porridge Radio</a>

“Give/Take” is out now via Memorials Of Distinction.