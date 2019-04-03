Saintseneca – “Wait A Minute”

Last year, the Columbus folk-rock crew Saintseneca released their most recent full-length, Pillar Of Na, and they’ve been on the road on-and-off ever since. It makes sense, then, that inspiration would strike them to record their own version of “Wait A Minute,” a bluegrass standard about the long hard days of touring. The track, which was originally written by Herb Pedersen, has a long history dating back to the ’70s, first appearing on the Seldom Scene’s 1974 album Old Train.

Saintseneca’s take on the track captures the band’s crisp, earthy sound, with Zac Little and the rest of the group harmonizing on the song’s desperate throughline: “”Wait a minute, did I hear you say you’re going far away again?/ Try to change it, I can’t take the lonely nights without your love.”

“Wait A Minute” is out now via ANTI-.