Lily And Horn Horse — the collaborative project of Palberta’s Lily Konigsberg and Matt Norman (who records as Horn Horse) — have teamed up with Los Angeles experimental poppers Banny Grove for a new split full-length called 4 Partners Road, which is due out at the end of the month.

We named Lily And Horn Horse a Best New Band Of 2017 for their off-kilter but exacting pop music they showed off on their Next To Me collection, and the first we’re hearing from 4 Partners Road is just as refined. Today, they’re sharing “Unit And Bucket,” a sputtering and sweet little love song that questions whether all that easy happiness is too good for reality. “I wonder if it’s true/ That it’s good for me to feel how I do,” Konigsberg sings. “‘Cus I’m in love with you/ It’s just that way.”

Listen via Post Trash below.

4 Partners Road is out 4/30 via Nicey Music.