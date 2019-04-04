Billy Ray Cyrus Releasing Remix Of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” might herald a whole new era for country-rap, but is it actually country? Billboard, who removed the song from the country charts because it “does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music,” doesn’t think so. But you know who does think so? Early-’90s country hitmaker Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Don’t try and think inside the box,” Cyrus wrote of the controversy on Instagram last week. “Don’t think outside the box. Think like there is no box. #HorsesInTheBack.” And now, Rolling Stone reports that Cyrus is giving “Old Town Road” an even bigger stamp of approval by hopping on a remix.

In the new version of “Old Town Road,” Cyrus reportedly sings the first hook — “I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road/ I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more” — and adds a whole new verse to the end. The remix will be available on all streaming services at midnight.