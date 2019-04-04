Early this morning on the East Coast, Vampire Weekend released their third and final Father Of The Bride single twofer, “This Life” and “Unbearably White.” Around the same time over in Tokyo, Ezra Koenig launched a small pop-up shop at the Commune gallery where he gave away some exclusive t-shirts tailored to the event and performed “This Life” and a few other songs on the acoustic guitar.

“Hey Tokyo – I came here to escort @seinfeld2000 back to the US & I brought a bag of 30 or so rare Vampire Weekend t’s (and a couple Neo Yokio ones I found in the closet at my mgmt office) to give away tonight,” Koenig said as he announced the event on his Instagram.

Check out some video and photos from the event below.