Stream Khalid’s New Song Written By Father John Misty

Khalid’s new album Free Spirit is out now. It’s pretty boring! However, the album is not entirely without merit. Khalid, who has long cited Father John Misty as one of his favorite artists, recruited Josh Tillman himself to write a song for the new LP.

That song is called “Heaven.” It’s a big, blown-out piano ballad with swirling cinematic strings. “My ride or die, let’s burn out tonight,” Khalid sings. “Even if we don’t survive, we were right about bein’ wrong.” I’ve already said this, but it bears repeating: The God’s Favorite Customer vibes are strong. I’d be interested to hear Tillman’s own demo for the track, but it works well as a Khalid song too.

Talking to Zane Lowe, Khalid had this to say about the song:

I would never pass on singing a Father John Misty song and putting that on my album ever. If Father John Misty is like, “Yo, here, look here’s this song, you want to sing it?” I’m like, “Hell yeah I want to sing that” … One, he inspires me so much, so I feel like his voice, or my voice at least, is not too far off from his, because that’s a voice that I grew up with, and I sat with, and I lived with. I love that I got to take a song that he wrote and interpret it in the way that it makes me feel. I love that when I listen to it, I hear him on it. For me, that’s a present, that’s a gift. How many people do you know out there who can say that they’ve sang a song that Father John Misty has wrote? The fact that he looks to me and he’s like, “You’re going to do this song justice, and you’re going to sing this song the way that it should be sang.” Amazing.

Hear “Heaven” below.

Free Spirit is out now on RCA.