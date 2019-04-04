Kid Cudi Joins Cast Of Dreamland Film Examining America’s Opioid Crisis

Kid Cudi is taking his talents to Hollywood once again. Deadline broke the news Wednesday that the Cleveland native has been cast to star as an FDA investigator in Nicholas Jarecki’s upcoming Dreamland flick. The thriller probes all angles of the frightening opioid epidemic running through the veins of North America.

Cudder will grace the silver screen alongside a star-studded cast that includes Indira Varma (Game Of Thrones), Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez (Fast And Furious), and Lily-Rose Depp. The movie has already started filming in Montreal and is slated to be released sometime in 2020.

According to Deadline, the film’s plot is really three different storylines that are merged to eventually meet at one intersection. Armie Hammer settles into his role as a menacing drug trafficker working to keep his Fentanyl smuggling operation running smoothly through the Canadian border. Evangeline Lilly eventually figures out the truth behind her son’s involvement with drugs, while Gary Oldman weighs his morality after figuring out the bombshell revelations about his pharmaceutical employer.

Cudi will also make an appearance in the upcoming comedy Drunk Parents, which releases later this month (4/19) and stars Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek. The Kids See Ghosts rapper initially captured the attention of the acting world at the top of the decade for his role in HBO’s highly successful How To Make It In America.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.