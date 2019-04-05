Posthumous Avicii Album Out In June

Avicii’s family has announced a posthumous album due out in June. The New York Times reports that when the Swedish DJ and EDM superstar, born Tim Bergling, tragically died by suicide last year at 28, he was about “75 to 80 percent done” with a number of songs that he planned to release. His longtime collaborators were able to complete the tracks using detailed notes he left behind on his phone and computer. “He wrote very specific things about the music,” says Christopher Thordson, from Avicii’s artist management team.

According to the extensive feature in The New York Times, the new album will be called Tim, and it “advances his legacy of exploration by embracing psychedelia, Arabian music, sounds of the Caribbean and more.” Along with regular Avicii collaborators and producers like Kristoffer Fogelmark, Albin Nedler, Salem Al Fakir, and Vincent Pontare, one song features Chris Martin of Coldplay.

“The album felt coherent and personal,” says Johnny Tennander, Avicii’s publisher at Sony/ATV. “It should be released,” adds Avicii’s father, Klas Bergling, who controls the estate. Tim will be out 6/6, and its first track, “S.O.S.,” arrives on 4/10. Proceeds from the album will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, a newly established charitable organization that will support groups involved with mental health and suicide prevention.