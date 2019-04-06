Courtney Love has a small part in director Justin Kelly’s upcoming film JT LeRoy, a drama based on Savannah Knoop’s 2008 memoir Girl Boy Girl: How I Became JT Leroy. Kristen Stewart stars as Knoop, who became famous in the ’90s by assuming the public role of JT Leroy, the constructed literary persona of her novelist sister-in-law Laura Albert (Laura Dern). Love, who actually mingled with JT LeRoy back in the day, plays a Hollywood producer interested in turning one of JT LeRoy’s novels into a movie. Watch the trailer below.

JT LeRoy hits theaters 4/26.