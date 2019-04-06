Ariel Pink Is On Cameo Now

Cameo is a website where you can pay celebrities to record personalized video messages. They have actors, athletes, models, musicians, influencers, YouTubers, wrestlers, drag queens, and Real Housewives. People like Ice T ($300 for a message), Hannibal Buress ($300), Stormy Daniels ($250), Sean Astin ($150), Brett Favre ($500), and Lance Bass ($199). And now they have Ariel Pink.

That’s right — for the low, low price of $100, you can now get Ariel Pink to congratulate your nephew on graduating from high school or wish your uncle good luck with his surgery or whatever. Finally! You can do that here.