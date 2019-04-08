Brockhampton released their last full-length album, Iridescence, last year. That album rose to #1 and made our Best Albums Of 2018 list. They’ve been laying low since then, aside from band leader Kevin Abstract, who has a new project on the horizon. A few days ago, after breadcrumbing fans with cryptic tweets and album art, he shared a teaser for the new solo project called Arizona Baby. Today, we hear its first full song with an accompanying music video.

The Brockhampton YouTube page uploaded a video titled “THE 1-9-9-9 IS COMING,” but according to Shazam, the track is called “Big Wheels.” In the video, a hand holds Abstract’s disembodied singing head before dropping it into a fiery cartoon hellscape. Abstract released his sophomore solo studio album, American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story, back in 2016. His debut, MTV1987, came out in 2014. Check out “Big Wheels” below.