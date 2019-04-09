Now, Now – “Enda”

Last year, Now, Now returned with their first album in six years, Saved, which was one of our favorites from 2018, and they’re sticking around. The Minneapolis duo has been hitting the road a lot since it was released, and they’re about to embark on another tour leg opening for Foxing. Today, they’re sharing a brand new track called “Enda” that features the same crisp production and haunting melodrama of the best tracks on Saved.

Here’s what KC Dalager had to say about the song in a press statement:

“Enda means heart/center in elvish. The core of something. This song is about hating the things we do to ourselves that are in our control but feel out of our control. Knowing yourself enough to know you’re going to do whatever it is that you are trying to avoid doing. This isn’t about habits or addiction, but more self destructive tendencies in general. I do not want to glamorize the idea of hating yourself, I don’t think that’s a cool thing to do, but this song is definitely injected with self loathing and a little bit of arrogance. Feeling defeated by your own self and not knowing how to stop it. This song makes me feel like I’m at the bottom of a well. But I’m just silently sitting there and have made peace with the fact that I’m not getting out. I do not think that is a healthy place to always be, but I think it’s okay to allow yourself to feel that sometimes in order to get better. I struggle with depression and my sense of self worth as a person outside of making music. So this song is an embodiment of those feelings for me.

“Enda” is out now. Check out their upcoming tour dates here.