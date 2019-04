Lust For Youth are releasing a new self-titled album in June. It’s their first new album since 2016’s Compassion. They shared its lead single, “Great Concerns,” last month, and today the Scandinavian duo are putting out a new song called “By No Means,” which has some in-your-face Eurodance overtures. The track comes attached to a music video that the band shot in Mexico City. Watch and listen below.