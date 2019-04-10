Vampire Weekend Announce All-Day NYC Album Release Show

Vampire Weekend have announced three new shows that’ll take place around New York State during the week that their new album, Father Of The Bride, will be released. There’s one in Buffalo, one in Kingston, and another in (of course) New York City.

That last show seems like it’ll be especially special: It’s an all-day affair, with doors at 10AM and a kickoff time of 11AM. It’ll include a full performance of Father Of The Bride, and that’ll only be one of three sets that VW will play that day. There will be a bagel breakfast and a pizza lunch included, and the band promises to get you home in time for dinner. Sounds like fun!

It’ll take place at Webster Hall on 5/5. You can pre-register for a chance at tickets to all three New York State shows here.

New York State Tour on sale Friday at 10am local • Register for a chance to get Webster Hall tickets at https://t.co/5UJmB9pQVN pic.twitter.com/TUE7cln93N — Vampire Weekend (@vampireweekend) April 10, 2019

UPDATE: Vampire Weekend have apologized for the unfortunate mapping error in their announce graphic that placed Buffalo in Syracuse.