Aldous Harding – “Fixture Picture” Video

At the end of the month, Aldous Harding is releasing her latest album, Designer. A few months back, she put out the very impressive music video for lead single “The Barrel,” and earlier this week she covered Gerry Rafferty and played a bunch of new songs at a show in Brooklyn. Today, she’s releasing another striking video for the album’s next single, “Fixture Picture.” It was co-directed by Harding and Jack Whiteley and shot on the Cliffs Of Dover in England, which makes for some truly breathtaking visuals.

The song, which opens her new album, boasts gorgeous melodies and a timeless feel. There’s a plaintive acoustic guitar, strings, and an enveloping sense of atmosphere but none of it overpowers Harding’s voice, which feels confident and assured as she rolls through the hook: “Fixture picture/ I got it, I’m on it, you’re in it, I’m honored.”

Watch and listen below.

Designer is out 4/26 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.