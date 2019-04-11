Bleached – “Shitty Ballet” Video

Bleached, the Los Angeles-based duo of sisters Jessica and Jennifer Clavin, have returned today with the release of a new song and video for a single called “Shitty Ballet.” It’s the band’s first music since 2017’s Can You Deal? EP. They’re also headed on tour with Refused and the Hives in May, and those dates can be found below.

“Shitty Ballet” is less grungy than their previous work. It opens in a muted acoustic progression that incorporates a steely slide. The layered vocals feel passive leading up to an even quieter b-section, but then distortion is turned all the way up, which thrusts the song right in your face. The video, directed by Giraffe Studios, features the sisters lackadaisically singing while drenched in a warm purple light between a pair of Greco-Roman pillars. Groups of disguised ballet dancers frolic in and out of the shots alongside them.

Here’s Jennifer with more details on the change of pace:

Bleached has always been a pretty loud rock band so we felt it was time to explore a more stripped down style of playing. With the vulnerability of the lyrics we decided to carry that into the instruments as well for the first time recording with just an acoustic guitar and vocals. Sonic change is important to us right now. More of that coming soon.

Check out the video for “Shitty Ballet” below.

TOUR DATES:

05/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater*

05/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant*

02/22 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall*

05/24 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Hall*

05/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Events Center*

05/28 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater*

05/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*

*= w/ Refused and the Hives

“Shitty Ballet” is out now on Dead Oceans.