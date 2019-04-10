This Saturday at 12:01 AM, on the first night of Coachella, Childish Gambino and Rihanna will premiere their new film, Guava Island. The film will be available for free on Amazon Prime for 18 hours. It will be livestreamed on the Coachella YouTube Saturday night at 8 PM on channels 1, 2, and 3. Gambino is also one of the headliners for this year’s festival. He performs this Friday.

Guava Island stars Glover and Rihanna, along with Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie. Shot in Cuba last year, it was directed by frequent Gambino collaborator Hiro Murai. Crack Magazine recently pointed out that cinematographer Christian Sprenger (Atlanta) listed the film as a “visual album” on his resume, leading to speculation that the film might double as the final Childish Gambino album.

According to IMBD, the film is a “tropical thriller” about a local musician who wants to pull off “a scheme to rob his way into the good life, which quickly gets him in over his head.”

YouTube will also stream performances from Coachella’s second weekend for the first time ever. Sets from Tame Impala, Ariana Grande Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves, the 1975, Pusha-T, Billie Eilish, Blood Orange, and others will stream live on the Coachella Youtube.