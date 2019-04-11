Hand Habits – “wildfire” Video

Meg Duffy wrote a lot of their new album, placeholder, while wildfires raged through California. That sense of pervasive destruction is present throughout the album, though naturally it’s most apparent on the track that’s actually called “wildfire,” which sounds like a tightly-coiled string waiting to snap.
For its new music video, director Otium said in a statement that “through a cascade of images and split screens, including analogue footage the director captured on the road between Nov 7 – Nov 17 2016, ‘wildfire’ explores how we consume and are consumed by nature, politics and television.”
The video feels appropriately apocalyptic, watching scenes of destruction through our screens with no power over what happens. Each scene is layered on top of the other until they become almost removed from reality, except that they’re painfully real. Watch below.
placeholder is out now via Saddle Creek.