Witchtrial – “Wait For The Reaper”

All the members of the DC-based band Witchtrial come from the East Coast hardcore scene, playing in bands like DC’s Red Death, Boston’s Firewalker, and New York’s Ajax. But Witchtrial don’t make hardcore. Instead, they make a fast, ugly ’80s style punk/metal churn, one that sounds more like Motörhead or Venom than Youth Of Today. A couple of years ago, they released a demo that got a whole lot of people excited. And now they’re getting ready to release their official debut EP, a self-titled joint produced by Merchandise frontman Carson Cox. The first song they’ve shared is called “Wait For The Reaper,” and it’s an absolute fucking ripper. Listen below.

<a href="http://witchtrialdc.bandcamp.com/album/witchtrial" target="_blank">WITCHTRIAL by WITCHTRIAL</a>

The self-titled Witchtrial EP is coming soon on Beach Impediment Records.