Last year, Donald Glover starred in a Saturday Night Live parody of a music video for R&B singer Oran “Juice” Jones’ 1986 song “The Rain.” On last night’s episode, the cast debuted a remake of another obscure ’80s video. This week’s host Emma Stone starred in a rendition of the music video for Klymaxx’s “Meeting In The Ladies Room” alongside Leslie Jones, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Beck Bennett.
In the parody, Stone, Jones, and Strong go to the ladies room and sing about a man who has done them wrong. But as it turns out, the ladies room is a fitting room at Limited Express. The parody perfectly mimics details like the bizarre intro monologue, the silver wig, and the man hooked up to an electric chair. Strong co-wrote the sketch. Watch it below.
Wow so excited we finally got to pay homage to such an important song and music video in our lives! Thank you of course @jazzblob and @kentola7 for being my favorite C.H.W’s and writing this with me and letting “Orgasmyxx” come to life. And mothafuck! Hair/makeup/wardrobe! @jodimancusohairdesign thank you thank you thank you for those wigs and for the little preview show I got the night before. You are truly amazing at what you do ❤️ I almost cried when I first saw the dancers all dressed. Thank you dancers for being so perfect every week but especially last night!!! Then HELLO we got Leslie, Emma, Beck, Melissa, and Ego all giving their dang funkiest and Kenan coming in at the end to do what Kenan does better than anybody in the world. This one’s for you, Klymaxx. #DontSlapMeImNotInTheMood #ChickenHeadedWomen ***OH SHIT IMPORTANT EDIT! We originally had Emma saying “these girls have their hands all over your man’s Issey Miyake varsity jacket” and that was our shoutout to Yamamoto Kansai sweater. But we had to cut for time. Not on my Instagram page though!!!***