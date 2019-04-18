Dead Bars – “Pink Drink”

Seattle’s Dead Bars make upbeat, pop-leaning punk tunes. The band, conceptualized by East Coast drummers John Maiello and C.J. Frederick, have a sophomore album on the way called Regulars. Today, they’re sharing a new single from the album called “Pink Drink.”

“Pink Drink” cryptically invokes the title as something that can get the narrator out of a rut of arrested development. “Growin up, yeah I’m growin’ up/ But I just threw up/ No more brown liquor in my cup/ Pink drink, give me a pink drink.”

For Regulars, Maiello called on Jack Endino (Nirvana, Mudhoney, Soundgarden) to oversee production duties. When Maiello first sent some songs over, Endino replied that “[They have] a good pop hook with a bunch of bashing and screaming over it; what’s not to like?”

Put Endino’s proposition to the test below.

<a href="http://deadbars.bandcamp.com/album/regulars-2" target="_blank">Regulars by Dead Bars</a>

TRACKLIST

01 “Freaks”

02 “I’m A Regular”

03 “Pink Drink”

04 “Producto De Toxico”

05 “Time Takes Away”

06 “Rain”

07 “Lucky”

08 “No Tattoos”

09 “I Need You”

10 “Another Day”

11 “Never Left”

TOUR DATES

05/10 – Seattle, WA @ Kraken (release show w/ Ramona, Camarones Orquestra Guitarristica, Three Fingers)

05/13 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

05/14 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern w/ Ogikubo Station

05/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Cafe Dekcuf w/ Ogikubo Station

05/16 – Montreal, QC @ Turbo Haus w/ Ogikubo Station

05/17 – Montreal. QC @ POUZZA FEST

11/01-03 – Gainesville, FL @ FEST 18

Regulars is out 5/3 on A-F Records. Pre-order it here.