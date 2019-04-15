Aside from their brash and vibrant music, Scottish rockers Honeyblood are known to put out spooky visual accompaniments for their songs. That trend continues today with the release of their newest track and music video, “She’s A Nightmare,” taken from the band’s upcoming new album In Plain Sight.

Directed by Ashley Rommelrath, “She’s A Nightmare” depicts a period-dressed, witchy, ritualistic summoning. Dancers and contortionists appear out of thin air while Honeyblood’s frontwoman, an elegantly-dressed Stina Tweeddale, stares the camera dead in the eye.

Tweeddale had this to say of the conception of “She’s A Nightmare”:

After months of touring my last album Babes Never Die, I finally came home to rest and developed increasingly vivid and frightening night terrors. At one point they were a weekly occurrence — the same figure would visit me each time hell-bent on either strangling or just plain scaring me to death! After learning much more about how night terrors are manifested, I was intrigued to learn that the brain cannot conjure a face out of nothing. The woman who visits me in my dreams was a real person I have seen while I’ve been awake. I wrote “She’s A Nightmare” about our strange relationship and however frightening, I am absolutely captivated by her.

Watch “She’s A Nightmare” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

04/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

In Plain Sight is out 5/24 via Marathon Artists. Pre-order it here.