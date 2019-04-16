Danny Boyle & Irvine Welsh Are Making A Creation Records Movie

Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, the UK label Creation Records had one of the all-time great runs. Alan McGee founded the famously chaotic label as an indie in 1983, and it took off when he released the Jesus And Mary Chain’s debut single “Upside Down” a year later. A lot happened after that. McGee discovered and signed Oasis and Primal Scream and Super Furry Animals. Creation became the de facto home of UK shoegaze, putting out landmark records from Ride and Slowdive and Swervedriver. McGee almost went broke when he dumped vast amounts of money on My Bloody Valentine so that they could make Loveless. Sony Music bought Creation. And the label closed up shop in 2000 when McGee got sick of running it. (Their last record was Primal Scream’s XTRMNTR, which was a pretty good way to go out.) This was a label with a hell of a story, and now that story will become a movie.

As Pitchfork points out, Deadline reports that Danny Boyle has signed on to executive produce an Alan McGee biopic called Creation Stories. The movie is based on McGee’s 2001 memoir The Creation Records Story: Riots, Raves And Running A Label. Nick Moran, the veteran actor who directed the 2010 drama The Kid, will direct.

Boyle, of course, first got famous for directing Trainspotting, the 1996 movie based on the Irvine Welsh novel. Welsh and McGee are longtime friends, and Welsh has co-written the script with Dean Cavanagh. Ewan Bremmer, who played Spud in Trainspotting, will play Alan McGee. The cast also includes Rupert Everett, Suki Waterhouse, and Jason Flemyng, and it’ll start shooting in London next month.