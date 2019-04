Maryland grindcore warriors Full Of Hell are returning next month with Weeping Choir, their first album for Relapse Records. They recorded the LP with Converge’s Kurt Ballou, and we’ve already heard one song from it, the pulverizing “Burning Myrrh.” Today, they’ve shared another, the equally pulverizing, Tolkien-referencing “Silmaril.” Listen to it below.

Weeping Choir is out 5/17 via Relapse. Pre-order it here.