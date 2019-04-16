Game Of Thrones Guitars Are Coming

Game Of Thrones is ending — have you heard? — but the merchandising opportunities are far from over. HBO has pulled out all of the stops for the final season, from Iron Throne-themed Oreos to a forthcoming soundtrack featuring GoT-inspired songs from a diverse lineup of artists that includes both SZA and Mumford & Sons.

Presumably none of those were made using the new Game Of Thrones-themed line of Fender guitars, but they could have been! Think of the possibilities. Today, Fender has announced a new line of three guitars that bear the sigils of House Stark, House Lannister, and House Targaryen. They’re pricey — $25,000, $30,000, and $35,000, respectively — but can you really put a price on happiness?

“Ron Thorn at Fender has built three beautiful, GoT-inspired works of art, and you can out-shred your enemies with all of them,” Game Of Thrones co-showrunner D.B. Weiss said in a press release. “The craftsmanship and attention to detail reminds me a lot of what we saw in our costume and armory shops, and on our sets. I hope these make a few other people 1/1000th as happy as they make me.”

Behold: