Pixx – “Bitch” Video

Pixx is the project of 23-year-old British musician Hannah Rodgers. She’s been building up buzz for a few years now, starting with 2015’s Fall In EP, and in June, she’s getting ready to follow up her 2017 debut The Age Of Anxiety with a new album called Small Mercies. She’s already shared its nervy new wave lead single “Disgrace,” and today she pivots towards guitar-rock with new single “Bitch.” As Rodgers explains:

I wrote this song in the cellar of my flat in South London; it happened very quickly. At the time I was feeling pent up and frustrated with myself and others. I was in the middle of reading The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan, finding it hard to digest and communicate. That’s why this song means a lot to me; it’s about accepting and forgiving yourself for struggling; not being too hard on yourself for getting stuck in your head, and finding the relief in waking up and getting out of your hole to show the world you’re a strong bitch.

“Bitch” comes along with a playful half-animated video directed by Edie Lawrence, and you can watch and listen below.

Small Mercies is out 6/7 on 4AD. Pre-order it here.