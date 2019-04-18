Radiator Hospital – “My New Chord”

Next month, Radiator Hospital are releasing a new album, Music For Daydreaming. It’s a bit different than the more recent Radiator Hospital albums because Sam Cook-Parrott played and recorded everything himself, though the same weary but wired energy still comes through. We heard “Weird Little Idea” from it a few weeks back, and today Cook-Parrott is back with another one, “My New Chord.”

It’s short but heavy. “One step forward, three steps back/ I can’t bear to take another,” he sings on its opening lines, the instrumentation sounding wet and buried. It’s about the constant struggle to keep your head above water, to face your responsibilities and demons head-on without shying away. Of course, that’s a hard and eternal battle, but Cook-Parrott possesses something that might make him well equipped: “My new chord is all I have as I dive further toward the bottom.”

Listen below.

