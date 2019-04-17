Stream Insignificant Other’s Debut Album I’m So Glad I Feel This Way About You

Just yesterday, Insignificant Other announced their debut album with its title track, and today they’re putting the whole thing out. Sometimes it helps for a band to come out in full force and offer up all they’ve got, and the trio definitely benefit from being able to hear the whole picture.

Though Sim Morales has been writing songs under the name since 2014 — and they already have an impressive full-band tour tape under their belt — I’m So Glad I Feel This Way About You is the group’s first full-length, and it’s an irresistible blast of energy, hook after hook firing off with abandon.

Morales’ words topple over each other, fitting in more words in a chorus than you’d think possible — they have that tendency in common with their label mates (and Band To Watch) Retirement Party — and it reflects the soupy, anxious mess that tends to go on in minds that just can’t stop thinking about every possibility.

There’s a great song about watching Heathers on repeat to avoid doing something stupid, and another one about imagining the perfect date but knowing that it’ll probably never work out. And then there’s “Brushes,” an absolute monster of a track whose driving chorus ends with the question: “Are we in love or just looking for a way to pass the time?”

It’s an impressive debut, and you can check it out below.

<a href="http://insignificantother.bandcamp.com/album/im-so-glad-i-feel-this-way-about-you" target="_blank">i'm so glad i feel this way about you! by insignificant other</a>

I’m So Glad I Feel This Way About You is out now via Counter Intuitive Records. Pre-order it here.