Flying Lotus – “Fire Is Coming” Video (Feat. David Lynch)

It’s been almost five years since Flying Lotus released an album. Since his Grammy-nominated You’re Dead!, he’s worked with Kendrick Lamar on To Pimp A Butterfly, written and directed the Sundance comic horror flick Kuso, and produced much of Thundercat’s Drunk among other projects. Now, FlyLo has finally announced his new full-length, Flamagra, with a lead single and music video featuring David Lynch.

The new album reportedly embraces hip-hop, funk, soul, jazz, global dance music, tribal poly-rhythms, IDM, and the LA Beat scene. Its impressive features list includes Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Little Dragon, Tierra Whack, Denzel Curry, David Lynch, Shabazz Palaces, Thundercat, Toro y Moi, Solange, and others. Lead single “Fire Is Coming,” however, is way less beat-driven than all that information implies.

“I’d been working on stuff for the past five years, but it was always all over the place. I’d always had this thematic idea in mind—a lingering concept about fire, an eternal flame sitting on a hill,” Stephen Ellison says in a statement. “Some people love it, some people hate it. Some people would go on dates there and some people would burn love letters in the fire.”

TRACKLIST

01 “Heroes”

02 “Post Requisite”

03 “Heroes In A Half Shell”

04 “More” (Feat. Anderson .Paak)

05 “Capillaries”

06 “Burning Down The House” (Feat. George Clinton)

07 “Spontaneous” (Feat. Little Dragon)

08 “Takashi”

09 Pilgrim Side Eye”

10 “All Spies”

11 “Yellow Belly (Feat. Tierra Whack)

12 “Black Balloons Reprise” (Feat. Denzel Curry)

13 “Fire Is Coming” (Feat. David Lynch)

14 “Inside Your Home”

15 “Actually Virtual” (Feat. Shabazz Palaces)

16 “Andromeda”

17 “Remind U”

18 “Say Something”

19 “Debbie Is Depressed”

20 “Find Your Own Way Home”

21 “The Climb” (Feat. Thundercat)

22 “Pygmy”

23 “9 Carrots” (Feat. Toro y Moi)

24 “FF4″

25 “Land Of Honey” (Feat. Solange)

26 “Thank U Malcolm”

27 “Hot Oct.”

Flamagra is out 5/24 via Warp Records.